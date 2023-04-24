OnWood received an ESR certification in Q1 2022. Credit: Alex Jones on Unsplash.

Science-based forest products company T2EARTH has launched OnWood, its first circular economy Class A sustainable eco-fire retardant treated wood (FRTW).

The product is the result of the company’s research and development science efforts and marks the start of commercial stage for T2EARTH.

OnWood is a fire-retardant, non-toxic FRTW that is safe for humans and the environment. It also includes a low-carbon footprint and is sustainably sourced.

Suitable for interior applications, the product meets three basic principles of environmental responsibility such as waste elimination, maximising use, and replenishing the natural system.

According to American Wood Products Association (AWPA) Standard U1, OnWood 1.0 has been defined as an Interior Type A (HT) fire-retardant wood.

T2EARTH co-founder and CEO Joel Kier said: “OnWood begins a groundbreaking moment for science and technology-based eco-treated wood and sustainable building.

“OnWood is the first-dimensional lumber confirmation of our vision to change the paradigm of treated forestry products. Our innovations will accelerate the world into a sustainably built environment by delivering a treated wood that is unmatched (pun intended) as the highest performing, compellingly priced, eco-friendly wood solution usable across key construction and infrastructure applications.

“We are starting with our OnWood 1.0 high-performance fire-retardant product that can focus the building industry to sustainably move beyond concrete, steel, and traditional unstainable chemical preservatives. Like 9 January 2007, change from a flip phone to a smartphone 1.0, we are making history together today!”

With ICC Evaluation Service certification, T2EARTH’s eco-friendly, modified wood is available in Southern Pine, dimensional lumber sizes and grades.