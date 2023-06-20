The project is expected to complete by late 2024. Credit: Vitaliy Kyrychuk via Shutterstock.com.

Synthica Energy has secured a primary construction permit from the Department of Environmental Protection of the Commonwealth of Kentucky for an anaerobic digestion facility in Lebanon Junction, Kentucky, US.

Situated close to the intersection of I-65 and South Preston Highway, the plant is set to become the largest organics-to-energy facility in the state, as well as the first of its type to offer energy conversion of distillery and brewery byproducts, without depending on biosolids or land application to dispose of high-strength digestate.

By forging relationships with food and beverage manufacturers in the US state, Synthica has secured feedstocks to process at the facility that will generate about 650,000MMBTU of carbon-negative renewable natural gas annually, offsetting the dependence on fossil natural gas in the region.

This project is due to be completed late next year.

It will process 400,000tpa of food waste, which would otherwise end up in landfills or local waterways, releasing greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

Lebanon Junction Mayor Larry Dangerfield said: “The City and our engineers are looking forward to a working relationship with Synthica in anticipation of creating a great asset to our community.”

Synthica CEO Sam Schutte said: “The need for an anaerobic digestion facility capable of processing the complex nutrient load produced by Kentucky’s Bourbon industry – as well as food manufacturing industry – has been discussed state-wide for many years.

“While other biofuel developers have unsuccessfully attempted to solve this problem, Synthica’s pragmatic approach, combined with the backing of some of the strongest Blue Chip companies in the business, means our facility will be a reliable, dependable part of local infrastructure.”