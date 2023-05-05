The transactions are part of Sweco’s plan to strengthen its position in the European markets and grow naturally. Credit: Guilherme Cunha on Unsplash.

European engineering and architecture consultancy Sweco has announced the completion of three acquisitions in the UK, Finland and Sweden.

The acquired businesses include Ball & Berry in the UK, Finland-based Neva Architects and Metria’s Swedish survey business.

The transactions are part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its position in the European markets and grow organically.

With the new additions, Sweco has increased its number of experts with nearly 175 new employees.

Sweco president and CEO Åsa Bergman said: “Sweco’s strategy is to grow organically and through acquisitions to thereby capture market-leading positions in our European core markets.

“I am highly gratified that Sweco is growing in the form of 175 experts to help design the sustainable communities and cities of the future in partnership with our clients.”

Ball & Berry is a corporate-approved inspector and building control company with four offices in England. It has approximately 40 experts and recorded a turnover of £3.4m ($4.29m) last year.

The company is expected to bolster Sweco’s presence in the Building Control sector.

Finnish architecture company Neva Architects was founded in 2002 in Tampere. It employs around 30 experts and runs two offices in Tampere and Helsinki.

Last year, Neva Architects registered a turnover of €2.9m ($3.2m).

Metria’s planning and measurement services business area has nearly 110 employees in 20 locations. The business posted an annual turnover of around Skr130m ($12.73m).