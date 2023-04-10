This project is expected to deliver in the fourth quarter of 2023. Credit: Copyright © 2023 Colliers.

St Louis-based Summit Real Estate Group has broken ground on a Class A industrial building, Pineview Trade Center, in South Carolina (SC), US.

Located in the Southeast Columbia industrial submarket, the Pineview Trade Centre covers an area of 351,540ft2 and is situated on a 34-acre site in Richland County’s Pineview Industrial Park.

The Pineview Trade Centre is a front-park, rear-load building designed to attract users including manufacturing and distribution companies.

The building offers an ESFR fire protection system, LED lighting, clear heights with 36ft, a deep truck court of 185ft, 68 dock-high doors and 80 trailer parking areas.

Summit Real Estate Group founding partner and head of investments Mark Billeaud said: “We are thrilled to break ground on Pineview Trade Center.

“This project is our second development in South Carolina and our first project in the Midlands. The site plan is designed to be flexible allowing for single or multi-tenant occupancy, it offers tenants an above-market car parking specification, and the building can accommodate double trailer parking if a user has a large truck fleet or an outside storage requirement.”

The park’s leasing and marketing are being handled by Colliers’ industrial brokerage team. It includes Chuck Salley, Dave Mathews, Thomas Beard, and John Peebles.

Billeaud added: “Activity has been very strong during our due diligence period and with Colliers’ assistance we look forward to leasing up the project now that we are officially under construction.”

The project is expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of this year.