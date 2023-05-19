After its completion, the campus is to provide a development potential of 124MW in overall load capacity. Credit: Lars Kienle via Unsplash.

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC Philippines) has revealed plans to build a new data centre campus in the Philippines.

To be located in Fairview, Quezon City, the centre is said to be the company’s single largest and most interconnected carrier-neutral data centre yet.

The announcement marks STT GDC Philippines’ expansion in Asia. It currently manages five data centres with 22MW of IT load capacity.

The company is a joint venture between Globe, the Ayala Corporation and Singapore-based ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC).

STT GDC Philippines CEO Carlo Malana said: “With the Philippine digital industry set to grow at a projected compounded annual growth rate of 20% through 2030, we are seeing rapidly growing demand for high-quality colocation services in the Philippines as both cloud-service providers and enterprises alike continually expand their business platforms to meet consumers’ evolving demand for low-latency digital services.

“We are confident that we will be able to capture new demand while helping our customers meet their own sustainability ambitions with this new and differentiated data centre capacity. This also presents an opportunity to nurture local talent in digital and green skills that will be much needed in the future.”

STT GDC Phillippines’ Fairview-based centre will include four buildings that will occupy a gross floor area of more than 83,000m².

It will be designed using the latest design power usage effectiveness and several sustainable features to help lower its overall carbon footprint.

The company said that the buildings will be built using hollow-core concrete slabs, recycled steel, HDPE3 piping, house liquid-cooled solutions/servers, and leveraged AI and machine-learning technology alongside advanced analytics.

Once complete, the new campus will provide a development potential of 124MW of an overall IT load capacity.

It will offer flexible and scalable low-latency colocation options to both local hyperscalers and enterprises.

The centre will fulfil international standards such as the US Green Building Council’s LEED Gold certification, Uptime Institute’s Tier III and TIA-942’s Rated 3 credentials.