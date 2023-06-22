Construction works are set to begin next year, with completion expected by 2026. Credit: Stanhope.

Real estate developers Stanhope (UK) and Mitsui Fudosan (Japan) have commenced the construction of 345 apartments in phase 2 at their ‘Television Centre’ development in London, UK.

Enabling works and site preparation for the apartments, which are two distinct plots designed by architects dRMM and AHMM, will begin in the third quarter of this year, following the master plan proposed by AHMM.

The main construction process is expected to begin next year.

These works will help in opening the site up to residents, visitors, and employees by developing a second entry point on Wood Lane and creating a pedestrian route connecting urban streets to Hammersmith Park.

Stanhope’s property and commercial director Jonathan Trout said: “We are delighted to be working with Multiplex for the development of 345 new homes on this iconic site which we expect to complete by 2026.

“The start of phase 2 demonstrates the commitment of Stanhope and Mitsui Fudosan to the delivery of much needed new housing, including affordable, in Hammersmith and Fulham and our long-term commitment to the area.”

142 affordable homes in two new structures were recently topped-out at the development for use by the local housing association Peabody.

The new buildings will be erected to replace the recently demolished British Broadcasting Corporation multistorey car park on Wood Lane, W12.

Mitsui Fudosan UK CEO Tomoo Nakamura said: “We have already completed over half a million square feet of office space as well as more than 430 homes on the Television Centre site.

“We remain focused on ensuring that this development continues to be delivered to the highest standards while we continue to explore other investment opportunities in London.”