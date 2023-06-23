2,500 stakeholders during a public engagement campaign supported the project. Credit: Ethan Doyle White/commons.wikimedia.org.

The City of London Corporation has announced the planning approval of St Paul’s gyratory transformation plans to revamp the streets and public spaces.

The project seeks to deliver bigger and better public spaces by improving the area that stretches from the former Museum of London site to St Paul’s Underground Station.

This proposal received support from 2,500 individuals during an extensive public and stakeholder engagement.

As part of the plan, the southern section of King Edward Street will be closed to create a sizable new public space spanning over 3000m², larger than Aldgate Square.

It also involves partially removing the 1970s gyratory system.

The gyratory system will be modified, allowing for a two-way lane for all vehicles along Newgate Street and St Martin Le Grand, extending to Angel Street.

The approved plan prioritises pedestrian and cyclist safety, with enhanced crossing facilities and protected cycle lanes where feasible.

The approved scheme aligns with the corporation’s broader planning objectives, which include reducing road dangers and traffic accidents in line with the ‘Vision Zero’ target.

It aims to improve air quality by reducing NO₂ levels, creating new public spaces, enhancing the existing public realm, and minimising impacts on the overall traffic network, including bus journeys and emergency response times.

City of London Corporation Planning and Transport Committee chair Shravan Joshi said: “I am delighted that we have been able to approve the St Paul’s gyratory proposals which have come about after extensive engagement with such a diverse range of stakeholders, ensuring that the completed works benefit everyone.

“These works will greatly benefit the cultural offer of the Square Mile, by creating a corridor for pedestrians from the Tate Modern to the London Museum.

“As footfall across Central London continues to rise, the overall work programme at St Paul’s gyratory will make it a safer, more pleasant environment for everyone to travel through. It means we can enhance this public space in line with our Destination City policy to make the Square Mile a desirable, safe and inclusive visitor destination.”