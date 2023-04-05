This appointment comes after Winvic completed four industrial warehouses under the St Modwen Park Derby Phase 1 project. Credit: Winvic Construction.

Winvic Construction has been hired by logistics developers and managers St Modwen Logistics to build £59m second phase of its logistics park in Derby, UK.

Under the second phase, Winvic will deliver five facilities located next to the A52 by early 2024.

The £59m will lead to the development of an additional 350,000ft² in warehouse space, in addition to the £45m already invested for phase one, which saw the provision of 300,000ft² in industrial space.

CMC piling operations will begin in three weeks and the nine-week driven piling programme will begin in mid-June.

Winvic will install all five steel frames within 18 weeks, starting in June.

Under the project, the largest warehouse has been pre-let for distribution use to an undisclosed client.

Winvic will deliver all the units as per St Modwen Logistics’ ‘Swan Standard’ of sustainable construction, which is expected to reduce occupiers’ energy bills and allow them to meet their own sustainability goals.

Furthermore, the units will target an EPC ‘A+’ rating and BREEAM ‘Excellent’.

The park will see robust biodiversity with the creation of a new riverside nature corridor.

Already, 17,000 trees and shrubs have been planted under the first phase and more will be planted under phase two.

Winvic head of industrial, distribution and logistics Danny Nelson said: “We have built an outstanding relationship with the St Modwen Logistics team in delivering the civils and infrastructure package and the four industrial units at Derby – as well as assets across other sites – and we’re delighted to have secured the contract for phase two.

“Sustainability is a fundamental part of both Winvic’s and St Modwen Logistics’ DNA and our one-team approach ensures we’re able to help occupiers achieve their own sustainability goals. The team is looking forward to progressing the scheme at pace and we are scheduled to complete all five facilities early in 2024.”

St Modwen Logistics senior construction manager Ian Martin said: “Following the success of the first phase of development at St Modwen Park Derby, we are delighted to be working with Winvic again to deliver a further five industry-leading warehouse units.

“Winvic is a key supply chain partner to St Modwen Logistics and together, we will have delivered more than £100m worth of development work at the park. We look forward to working with them both on this project and in the future.”

Winvic is also currently building two sustainable warehouses at St Modwen Park Chippenham, which will be completed later this year.