Construction works are set to start immediately and are expected to be completed by the end of next year. Credit: SRV/Cision.

Finnish developer and innovator SRV has signed an agreement to build a new building for the National Repository Library in Kuopio, Finland.

The agreement was signed with real estate business Senate Properties. The project will be executed as a turnkey contract, with SRV responsible for its design, engineering, and implementation.

The National Repository Library, belonging to the country’s Ministry of Education and Culture, provides services to scientific, general, and other libraries.

The organisation’s primary function is to receive and store materials from Finnish libraries and make them accessible to those in need.

The new library will have a gross floor area of 10,001m² and will be located in Päiväranta, Kuopio.

Construction work is set to commence immediately.

As the client and developer of the project, Senate Properties is responsible for the construction, maintenance, and development of state-owned properties and work environments.

The company follows the state’s price-based lease system, where rents cover property investments, maintenance, and associated costs.

SRV project director Harri Martin said: “The new National Repository Library is an important building for society, serving citizens and researchers all over Finland. We participated in Senate Properties’ competitive negotiation procedure, during which our design and engineering team planned the buildings and premises on the plot we acquired.

“When finished, the facilities will enable the end-user to operate efficiently for decades to come. We were delighted to win the contract with our high-quality solution and continue our long-term cooperation with Senate Properties. We are currently working for Senate Properties on the construction of the new main police station and prison in Oulu and the new main police station and police jail in Vantaa [both cities in the country].”

The project is expected to complete by the end of 2024.