Construction company SRV has commenced the construction of a multipurpose building in Inkeroinen, Kouvola, Finland.

The company has signed an agreement with the city of Kouvola for the implementation phase of the multipurpose building in Inkeroinen.

The project is estimated to cost appoximately €30m and will be executed through a turnkey contract, involving collaboration between SRV and future users.

In October 2022, SRV was selected as the developer and implementer of the project.

Kouvola City Council granted approval for the construction phase and the revised cost estimate in May, paving the way for the signing of the implementation phase agreement this month.

The project has been added to SRV’s order backlog.

The school building will be constructed using wood to align with sustainable and eco-friendly practices and aims to achieve a three-star RTS rating under the RTS environmental classification system.

Arkkitehdit AFKS is providing the architectural design of the school.

The Inkeroinen multipurpose building will comprise the existing school building on the site, which will be integrated with a new structure.

The building encompasses a combined area of 7,900 gross square metres and will feature facilities for grades 1 to 9, as well as spaces for preschool and early education.

In addition, it will house a local centre of expertise for special support, comprising small group facilities, a library, youth services, and a distribution kitchen.

The building will provide diverse services to the municipality’s residents, including spaces for local associations and clubs, as well as an adult education centre, a music school, and an art school.

SRV unit director Kimmo Hyry said: “A cooperative format is ideal for projects such as the multipurpose building in Inkeroinen, which will serve several different user groups. This form of contract makes it possible to carry out the project flexibly while listening to the client.

“During the development phase, we have worked closely with the developer and users in various workshops and have arrived at the chosen solution together. Cooperation will continue throughout the project to ensure that it succeeds in terms of safety, functionality and economy.”

Construction activities are scheduled to commence this month and be complete by mid-2025, with yard work expected to be complete by the end of July 2025.

The building is planned to be open in August 2025.