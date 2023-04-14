Rendering of the hot-dip galvanising facility. Credit: LPR-arkkitehdit Oy/SRV via Cision.

Finnish construction contractor SRV has signed an agreement to construct a hot-dip galvanising facility for industrial service provider Aurajoki Oy in Lieto, Finland.

This is a cooperative project management contract, with SRV’s share worth €12m.

Preparatory works for the construction are set to commence shortly. The project will be registered by SRV into its order backlog for this month.

The scope of the project includes the construction of a new production and office location featuring a 6,200m² floorplan for Aurajoki Oy.

Construction work will start next month and is slated for completion in June 2024.

SRV regional units senior vice-president Henri Sulankivi said: “SRV has a longstanding tradition of office construction and project management contracting all over Finland.

“We are delighted to have been chosen to build a modern galvanising plant, which will be implemented with a life cycle-wise approach to energy efficiency and the diverse needs of the future.

“We worked closely with the client during the development phase to drive the project forward. This is reflected in the swift transition to the implementation phase.”

The design of the new production facility enables reduced emissions and energy consumption, and the excess energy generated by the plant’s processes will be collected and supplied to the district heating network.

Furthermore, the factory will leverage process technology to minimise raw material consumption and waste. A solar power system will also be installed in the building.

Aurajoki Oy CEO Ralf Sohlström said: “The building will become Europe’s most environmentally friendly and modern hot-dip galvanising plant.

“This is the largest investment in Aurajoki’s 55 years of history, based on utilising the best technology available worldwide.

“Maximising the environmental benefits will require some unusual construction technology, especially in technical building services, which play a key role in ensuring energy efficiency and exploiting the waste heat from the production process.”