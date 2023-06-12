Works on the project are set to conclude by 2025. Credit: 2023 Southwire Company/PRNewswire.

Technology company Southwire has revealed plans to expand its Florence campus in Alabama, US, as part of its modernisation programme.

The expansion aims to increase production capacity by 30% and generate approximately 120 job opportunities.

The plan involves constructing new buildings and acquiring extra space for advanced equipment in the process.

Furthermore, the company intends to renovate the existing facility to improve the experience of its team members, including upgrading its locker rooms and training areas, as well as creating an outdoor picnic and activity space.

Tennessee Valley Authority economic development senior vice-president John Bradley said: “Tennessee Valley Authority and City of Florence Utilities congratulate Southwire on its decision to expand operations and create new job opportunities in Florence.

“It’s always an exciting day when we can celebrate a company’s commitment to continued growth in the region. We are proud to partner with Shoals Economic Development Authority to support companies like Southwire and look forward to its continued business success in the region.”

Southwire acquired the Florence plant from the town of Essex, US, in 2006, primarily to bolster its production of commercial and residential building wire.

The campus initially spanned 300,000ft² and has expanded over time.

The upcoming expansion will add approximately 340,000ft² of space to help accommodate new equipment.

Southwire president and CEO Rich Stinson said: “At Southwire, we’re making a multiyear investment of more than a billion dollars to integrate newer and better equipment, systems and technology into our operations to increase efficiency, enhance competitiveness and ensure the operational capability and capacity to support our strategic growth. The Florence expansion is a testament to those efforts.”

Work on the project is set to commence in this current quarter and conclude by 2025.