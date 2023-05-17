The facility is expected to start operating late next year. Credit: Gavin Houtheusen/Department for International Development/commons.wikipedia.org.

US-based cement and concrete business Solidia Technologies has revealed plans to open its first concrete products manufacturing plant in Elmendorf, Texas, US.

Located near the company’s headquarters in San Antonio, the wholly owned facility will leverage a 53,000ft² building on rail-served acreage.

The commercial dry-cast plant will manufacture pavers and concrete products using the company’s Solidia Cement technology.

Solidia senior operations director Fred Dunand said: “The manufacturing plant will have built-in flexibility to produce a range of Solidia technology-driven products, with the versatility to accommodate additional products and developments down the road.”

Solidia Cement’s technology provides solutions to architects and contractors by offering them better strength and superior aesthetics while reducing their carbon footprint in the process.

The technology uses a process that can cure concrete with CO₂ instead of water, which helps products achieve full strength in hours, allowing quick delivery, greater quality, and fewer breakages.

Solidia senior commercial director Devin Patten said: “The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility represents another significant milestone for Solidia, allowing us to independently produce concrete materials for the building industry using our revolutionary process.

“It’s the culmination of years of investment to not only develop our technology but to do so in the right way that ensures optimal quality and higher performance.”

The facility is expected to be operational in late 2024.