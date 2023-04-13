Officials during the contract signing for the Feios power plant. Credit: © Veidekke/Cision.

Sognekraft Produksjon has been awarded a design and build contract for the construction of a hydropower plant at Feios in Sogn, Norway.

Awarded by Norwegian construction and civil engineering company Veidekke, the contract is valued at approximately NKr500m ($47.63m) excluding value-added tax.

The power plant had faced several challenges in the past until it was granted a licence in 2013. The project development began as early as 23 years ago.

Veidekke Anlegg project director Bernt Wilhelmsen said: “The development and construction of power plants place high demands on technical knowledge, experience from tunnel construction and not least comprehensive interdisciplinary understanding.

“Veidekke has a long and proud tradition of developing and building hydropower plants in Norway, so we are very pleased to become involved in a new project now so that our expertise is preserved. We would like to thank Sognekraft Produksjon for the commission and are really looking forward to finally bringing about this green power project.”

The Feios power plant has an expected annual production of 98GWh, which is equivalent to the consumption of around 5,000 homes.

Construction on the facility has already commenced. It is scheduled to be ready in 2026.

The plant consists of two dams, five stream intakes, more than 9km of tunnels and a power station in a cavern with two turbines.