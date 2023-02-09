The scope of the EPC contract includes the design, procurement, fabrication, installation, testing, pre-commissioning, commissioning and commencement of the three compression stations. Credit: マクフライ 腰 / Pixabay.

Six energy infrastructure companies have expressed interest in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for Phase 7 of the Tatweer Petroleum Associated Gas Compression Project in Bahrain, reported TradeArabia.

The six companies are Petrofac, Enerflex Middle East; Wasco Engineering International Limited; Woodlands Energy Services Company; Jereh Oil&Gas Engineering Corporation and TDE Overseas.

According to the RFI tender notification, a field development project is being undertaken by Tatweer Petroleum to raise oil and associated gas production in the Bahrain oil field.

To raise the field’s overall compression capacity and oil recovery, the Phase 7 project will see the addition of three new compression stations, CS12, CS13, and CS14.

The selected firm will provide design, procurement, fabrication, installation, testing, pre-commissioning, commissioning and commencement of the three compression stations.

Upon completion, the project is anticipated to increase associated gas production to levels that require the associated gas handling network to accommodate it.

In November 2022, Bahrain’s Oil and Gas Holding Company (nogaholding), the parent of Tatweer Petroleum, announced the discovery of two new natural gas reservoirs, reported Gulf Business.



The discoveries were made in the Al-Juba and Al-Jawf layers under the Al-Khuf and Al-Onaiza gas-producing reservoirs in Bahrain.

Tatweer Petroleum Company undertook all drilling operations and associated activities.

Further drilling operations are slated to be undertaken this year and next year, during which Al-Taweel and Al-Sara layers below the Al-Jawf gas reservoir will also be tested, in addition to conducting horizontal drilling in the Al-Juba well to boost productivity.