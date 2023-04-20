The SitePrint robot printer is developed by Hewlett Packard (HP). Credit: Artshake Media/Shutterstock.

UK-based construction company Sisk Group has begun the trials of a site printing robot on two residential projects in London, reported BIMplus.

These two high-rise residential projects are being developed for Quintain Estates at Wembley Park under a £227m contract.

The two buildings will feature 769 units, with approximately three-quarters of the homes being developed for rent and more than 100 affordable housing units.

Known as SitePrint, the robot printer was developed by hardware company Hewlett Packard (HP).

The robot is said to increase accuracy and speed up layout operations on concrete decks tenfold, reported Construction Enquirer.

It can also print text, bringing more information from the digital model to the site. It is intended to be autonomous and capable of avoiding obstacles.

The robot works on data relayed from a central brain unit set up in each room and demands only one operator.

Sisk Group digital project delivery head Shervin Deh Bozorgi said: “This technology allows us to automate the printing process of layouts, gridlines or any other internal setting outs using [the robot] connected to a Total Station. Initial results have been impressive so stay tuned for more feedback in upcoming weeks.”

Next month, HP will demonstrate the robot both at UK Construction Week and Digital Construction Week.