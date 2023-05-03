Sika anticipates to achieve annual synergies of SFr160m to SFr180m by 2026. Credit: Ant Rozetsky on Unsplash.

Swiss speciality chemicals company Sika has completed the acquisition of construction chemicals and solutions supplier MBCC Group.

With this purchase, Sika will broaden its product and solution capabilities in four of five core technologies and seven of eight Sika Target Markets.

The company has sold MBCC Group’s chemical admixtures assets in the UK, the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand to global private equity business Cinven to complete the transaction and fulfil regulatory requirements.

The combined entity is set to reach more than SFr12bn ($13.4bn) in net sales in 2023 and build a workforce of 33,000 specialists.

MBCC has added an array of advanced and environmentally friendly digital services for various sectors including buildings, infrastructure, and underground construction for both new and renovation projects.

Sika will provide a broad and comprehensive variety of solutions to support the construction industry’s transition to sustainability and assist clients in lowering their carbon footprints.

The company anticipates achieving annual synergies of SFr160m to SFr180m by 2026.

Sika CEO Thomas Hasler said: “Today is a historic day for Sika. We are delighted to welcome the MBCC employees to the Sika family. We embark on our exciting journey and will continue to drive Sika’s growth story.

“Thanks to our extensive experience in integrating companies, we will successfully bring Sika and MBCC together and combine our strengths to create a new reference in the construction chemicals industry. Together we will deliver world-class performance for our customers and develop innovative, sustainable solutions.”

MBCC Group had previously been owned by a Lone Star Funds subsidiary.

In 2022, it generated SFr2.1bn in net sales. It has 6,200 employees and operations in more than 60 countries and 95 production facilities.