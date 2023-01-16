Out of the 29 homes, 11 will be kept as affordable homes for rent or shared ownership. Credit: 영훈 박 / Pixabay.

Sigma homes has submitted a planning application to Runnymede Borough Council for a £20m residential scheme in Weybridge, Surrey, UK.

The scheme will include 29 homes on the outskirts of Weybridge town centre in Surrey, reported Development Finance Today.

Situated near the River Wey, the proposed scheme is seven miles from Woking and 16 miles from Central London.

Sigma Homes has appointed Powell Dobson Architects to provide architectural design services for the homes, reported PropertyWire.

The scheme will feature a combination of detached, semi-detached, and terraced houses, along with eight apartments.

To maximise thermal efficiency, the project will be constructed using a timber frame and an air source heat pump. It will feature EV car charging points for all residents.

Out of the 29 homes, 11 will be kept as affordable homes for rent or shared ownership.

Sigma Homes chief executive Geoff Potton said: “The £20m scheme will enable the sensitive redevelopment and regeneration of a redundant brownfield site. This will be our fourth project in Surrey and our biggest development in the county.

“We had great success with The Oaks in Kenley, Welland House in Guildford, and Beach Shaw Heights in Oxted, so our name is already established. We are thrilled to be working with Runnymede Borough Council’s Planning Officers, Local Councillors, and stakeholders to progress with the plans for our Weybridge site.”

Sigma Homes’ development proposals include retaining and restoring heritage features and buildings within the redundant collection of industrial premises, including the Grade II Listed Pigeon House and courtyard assemblage. The new residential development will maintain existing moats, ponds, and the adjoining landscape, delivering net biodiversity gains.

The site is situated close to local stores, supermarkets, and schools. Addlestone and Weybridge train stations are more than a mile from the project site.

Set up in Horsham, West Sussex, in 2013, Sigma Homes presently has five live projects in England.