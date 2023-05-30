SIBS hopes to complete its construction contract in late 2024. Credit: CHUTTERSNAP via Unsplash.

Modular home manufacturer Scandinavian Industrialized Building System (SIBS) has secured a contract to deliver 2,174 apartments across 35 buildings in NEOM, a futuristic city being developed in Saudi Arabia.

The apartments are designed to provide a high standard of living and will be located within the primary staff accommodation and office cluster quarter of NEOM.

They will consist of one- and two-bedroom units equipped with designer kitchens, exclusive bathrooms, and balconies.

The homes are being specifically designed for use by the planning, engineering, and construction staff who are involved in the NEOM project.

SIBS plans to incorporate sustainable features into the buildings, including solar panels on the roofs alongside other energy-efficient solutions.

The company has been awarded an engineered equipment supply contract and expects to complete the turnkey buildings by the third quarter of 2024.

SIBS Group CEO Erik Thomaeus said: “We are very proud to have been awarded this contract and also excited to be a part of the NEOM development. Our substantial capacity and ability to adapt systems and production to different regulations, climates, and needs have all been decisive in the process.

“The fact that we have been selected as a supplier to NEOM is a clear confirmation that we have the competence and delivery strength that few in the world can match. We look forward to contributing to the development of NEOM as an international hub for, among other things, innovation, business, and sustainable development.”