The contracted was awarded to Shapoorji Pallonji Mideast after a long selection process. Credit: Dar Global.

Real estate developer Dar Global has awarded a fit-out contract to Shapoorji Pallonji Mideast for the Da Vinci Tower, Dubai.

The contract has been awarded after a thorough selection process.

The Da Vinci Tower’s interior will be fitted out with the highest quality fittings, fixtures, and finishes.

The project features 80 apartments, including one to three-bedroom units as well as a penthouse.

Situated above the Dubai Canal, each residence has been constructed to provide its occupants with views of Dubai’s skyline such as the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountain.

The tower is part of Dar Global’s portfolio of luxury residential portfolios that comprises The Urban Oasis Tower by Missoni, Dubai, Les Vagues Residences by Elie Saab, Doha, SIDRA Residences, Bosnia, and AIDA Master Development, Oman.

Dar Global CEO Ziad El Chaar said: “We are pleased to have the global contractor Shapoorji Pallonji Mideast onboard for the fit-out works of the Da Vinci Tower. As a company, we are committed to upholding the highest standards of excellence in all our projects, and we believe that Shapoorji Pallonji Mideast is the ideal partner for this project due to their proven track record of delivering projects to the same level of quality. We are confident that we will deliver a truly outstanding product that exceeds our clients’ expectations.”

Construction is expected to complete in December 2025.