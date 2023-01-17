Six Senses Residences The Palm, Dubai. Credit: PRNewsfoto / Select Group.

Dubai-based Select Group has awarded construction contracts worth more than AED3bn ($820m) for newly launched projects equivalent to more than 10 million square feet in the UAE.

The contracts have been awarded to China State Construction Engineering Corporation (Middle East), Engineering Contracting Company (ECC Group), iBUILD Construction and Al Basti & Muktha (ABM).

iBUILD Construction has been enlisted the responsibility of delivering Six Senses Residences The Palm, Dubai, which is one of the last available plots on the West Crescent of Palm Jumeriah.

Spread over 1.2 million square feet, the Six Senses Residences project features penthouses, duplex sky villas, nine Signature Beachfront Villas, Six Senses Hotel, and Six Senses Place, a 60,000ft² wellness and leisure facility.

Excavation works have been completed, and shoring is in progress at the Six Senses Residences The Palm, Dubai project, which is scheduled for completion in 2024.

Select Group achieved a significant milestone last year, with four out of six towers being completely sold out during the launch stage of the Peninsula Master Development in Business Bay.

It has provided contracts for the individual towers in this waterfront community, with works underway and the master community’s completion slated for 2026.

ABM has been enlisted to be at the forefront of delivering Peninsula Five, The Signature Collection, and the flagship of the project Jumeirah Living Business Bay.

Earlier this month, China State Construction Engineering Corporation was awarded the Peninsula One and Peninsula Two projects. ECC Group was selected to lead the Peninsula Three project.

“After a successful year of sales for the Peninsula project, our key focus pivots to ensuring that we deliver on our promise both from a product perspective and timeline while adhering to our premium standards and applicable policies.

Select Group CEO and founder Rahail Aslam said: “Based on their track record and the shared commitment to delivering excellence, we are thrilled to partner with Al Basti & Muktha LLC (ABM), ECC Group and China State Construction Engineering Corporation, as well as sub-consultants and sub-contractors, to bring this landmark development to life.”