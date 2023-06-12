The project is scheduled to be finished in mid-2025. Credit: governor Jim Justice /Flickr (Creative Commons).

Construction has started on Section 3 of the Kerens to Parsons project on Appalachian Corridor H (US Route 48) in Tucker County, West Virginia, US.

The ground-breaking event was attended by West Virginia’s governor Jim Justice who was accompanied by the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s secretary Jimmy Wriston, Corridor H Highway Authority chair Robbie Morris, as well as other officials.

Work on Section 3 will focus on grading and drainage along a three-mile stretch of Corridor H near the Cheat River Bridge, which is currently under construction.

The Cheat River Bridge spans 3,300ft and will become one of West Virginia’s longest bridges upon completion.

It will connect the 15-mile portion between Kerens and Parsons with the section between Parsons and Davis.

Construction works will involve moving over seven million cubic yards of soil to prepare the motorway segment for construction and paving.

Once complete, Corridor H will link Interstate 79 in Weston, West Virginia, to Interstate 81 in Strasburg, Virginia.

At present, 113 miles of Corridor H are open to traffic in West Virginia, leaving 31 miles yet to be opened, including 15 miles under active construction.

The total expenditure on Corridor H so far is estimated at $1.93bn, with approximately $1bn worth of work remaining.

The completion of Corridor H has been a long-standing project and has experienced delays in the past.

The construction efforts on the corridor have received additional funding under Justice’s Roads to Prosperity programme.

Justice said: “I can tell everyone here one thing.

“My goal is for all of Corridor H to be under contract before I leave office. We’re going to finish this road.

“As I’ve said over and over, the single most important project in our state right now is Corridor H.

“Corridor H will connect all kinds of communities, from Parsons, to Kerens, to Davis, to the state line and far beyond so we can bring more and more prosperity to all of West Virginia. And not only will this project employ a bunch of people, but travellers will continue to spend all kinds of money in these communities long after construction ends.”

The project is scheduled to be finished by mid-2025.