The trucks and rugged SUVs from the Scout brand will be built on a new all-electric platform. Credit: Scout Motors, Inc.

Scout Motors, an off-road brand of Volkswagen Group, has announced its plans to build a manufacturing plant in Columbia, South Carolina, US.

The manufacturing plant will be built with an investment of $2bn.

It will produce next-generation trucks and SUVs and is expected to create over 4,000 permanent jobs.

This factory is anticipated to manufacture over 200,000 Scout vehicles annually.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said: “Scout Motors will provide thousands of South Carolinians with previously unimagined opportunities and prosperity for generations to come. The Palmetto State, with its rich history, superior people, and sterling automotive manufacturing reputation, is the perfect place to re-start this iconic American brand.”

The facility, which will be developed on around a 1,600-acre parcel of land, will occupy 1,100 acres.

The new facility is located near major cities such as Charleston, Charlotte, Greenville, and Atlanta and is less than 20 miles away from the north of Columbia.

In May last year, Volkswagen announced that the Scout off-road brand would be reintroduced in the US with new electric pickup and sport-utility vehicles (SUVs), reported Reuters.

The ground-breaking ceremony of this project is scheduled for mid-2023, with production anticipated to commence towards the end of 2026.

The trucks and rugged SUVs from the Scout brand will be built on a new all-electric platform that provides the credible capability and off-road performance.

Scout Motors CEO and president Scott Keogh said: “We’re honoured to partner with South Carolina to usher in this new era for Scout.

“Scout has been an American icon since introducing an SUV in 1960. It’s the vehicle that took your family on a camping trip, that gave access to the great outdoors, and that showed up on the job site every morning. Today, we’re reimagining Scout’s original ingenuity and electrifying its future. We’re bringing the Scout spirit to South Carolina and it’s going to be a hell of a ride.”