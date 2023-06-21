In November 2021, YIT became the first Finnish construction company to commit to set emissions reduction targets via the SBTi. Credit: All Bong on Unsplash.

YIT has announced that the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has validated the emission targets set by the Finnish construction company.

This validation confirms that targets are in line with the Paris Agreement and contribute to restricting global warming to 1.5°C.

In November 2021, YIT was the first Finnish construction company to commit to emissions reduction targets via the SBTi.

A global body, the SBTi allows businesses to set emissions reductions targets in line with the latest climate science, and focuses on speeding up companies globally to reduce emissions by 50% before 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions before 2050.

YIT Corporation CEO and president Heikki Vuorenmaa said: “Construction and the use of built environments have a major impact on the climate. Companies and other operators in the construction industry have the opportunity as well as the responsibility to make an impact on society and promote the sustainability of construction.

“YIT is a leading urban developer and construction company. With the science-based targets we want to show direction and encourage also our partners to strive for a better future.”

It has committed to cut down absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 90% by 2030 from a 2019 base year, and absolute scope 3 GHG emissions by 30% by the end of this decade from a 2019 base year.

YIT stated that it will cut down its emissions with the support of a carbon road map it has prepared.

This road map features detailed measures and encompasses the complete life cycle of construction.

Among the important measures for reducing emissions are adopting emissions-free sources of energy in terms of equipment and the heating and cooling of the company’s properties, leveraging low-carbon building materials such as concrete and steel, and cutting down the emissions produced in the use of completed apartments and business premises.

Science Based Targets initiative CEO Luiz Amaral said: “We welcome YIT Corporation’s science-based targets consistent with limiting warming to 1.5°C.

“The ambition of YIT’s targets is aligned with the need for the global economy to rapidly cut emissions. This company is setting an example for the rest of its industry, and I urge others in its sector to set their own targets too.”