Sany Alameriah is primarily engaged in general construction work, infrastructure, design and build services, as well as real estate development. Credit: Photo by Sidekix Media / Unsplash.

Sany Alameriah For Construction Company has contracted MGB Berhad to design and build 10,000 residential units in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, reported TradeArabia.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed at LBS headquarters in Petaling Jaya’s Plaza Seri Setia recently, MGB Berhad has been appointed by Sany Alameriah to build up to 10,000 units.

This $665m (SAR2.5bn) housing project, which will be developed as part of the Sakani housing programme of the Saudi Arabian Government, will be completed in five years.

Sany Alameriah is a joint venture (JV) between two Saudi firms – heavy equipment manufacturer Sany and developer Alameriah.

The JV is primarily engaged in general construction work, infrastructure, design and build services, real estate development, as well as in the production of precast concrete products.

In addition to the housing units, Sany Alameriah is planning to team up with MGB to run a precast concrete factory in Jeddah, reported Zawya.

This factory will be able to supply 1,000,000m³ of precast concrete components for building housing units.

MGB executive vice-chairman Tan Sri Lim Hock San was quoted by TradeArabia as saying: “We look towards progressing leaps and bounds, driven by the use of our IBS Precast technology.

“The MoU with such a renowned developer marks a major milestone for us as we begin to tap into the Middle East market.”

MGB executive vice-chairman Tan Sri Lim Hock San signed the agreement with Sany Alameriah chairman Bandar Mohammad Al Amre.

Hock San said that IBS precast has gradually gained acceptance within the construction sector due to superior building quality, more productivity, and increased efficiency.