The development will include more than 500 homes and 650 student rooms. Credit: Leohoho via Unsplash.

Birmingham-based residential developer Sama Investments has proposed plans for a residential development known as Garrison Circus, in Bordesley Green, England.

It will serve as a new entryway to Digbeth and Birmingham’s city centre.

The project aims to transform a brownfield site and will consist of four blocks. It will accommodate more than 500 homes and over 650 student rooms.

It includes the construction of a 37-storey tower at the corner of Great Barr Street and Watery Lane Middleway.

The development will also include outdoor courtyards, public open spaces, and the preservation and restoration of the locally listed Myona building.

Sama Investments lead project manager Paul Casola said: “Garrison Circus is a fantastic opportunity to unlock a new gateway into Digbeth, whilst also supporting the wider regeneration of the area. Digbeth will be at the heart of Birmingham’s ongoing transformation and a hub of culture and creativity.

“Our proposals will bring a derelict brownfield site back into productive use, whilst retaining and enhancing a local heritage asset. Not only will we deliver vital new homes and student accommodation, but the plans also include street-level community uses, and green space for existing residents in the area.

“We look forward to working with our partners at Birmingham City Council to bring the planning application forward over the coming months.”