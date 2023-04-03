Officials during the start of construction of SaltX demonstration plant for electric calcination. Credit: ©2022 SaltX Technology Holding AB.

Swedish GreenTech company SaltX Technology has started construction of its new demonstration facility for electric calcination.

The plant is being built in partnership with ScanArc and ABB.

Located next to ScanArc’s premises inside Ovako’s industrial area, the facility will play a vital role in the industrialisation phase of the company’s patented technology Electric Arc Calciner (EAC).

The patent-protected technology is developed for an electrified and emission-free manufacturing of quicklime.

Designed to replace fossil fuels, EAC uses renewable electricity and isolates the CO 2 released from the material during heating.

The company will make use of electric plasma torches from ScanArc for the intense heating of the limestone needed for calcination.

ScanArc CEO Håkan Gustavsson said: “It is really exciting that our technology becomes a part of the innovation that SaltX developed to manufacture quicklime and cement without any emissions of greenhouse gases. This collaboration is an important and long-term commitment that is also very motivating.”

Once complete, the facility will be used to test different materials. It will also help the company to modify and refine the processes.

This will allow the processes to function in the desirable manner in future when building full-scale production facilities.

SaltX CEO Carl-Johan Linér said: “As we have stated earlier, the facility should be ready by the fall, so it feels good that we broke ground today. It is a very important investment that we are making, enabling us to scale up the technology and fulfil our end customers’ demands in terms of volume and quality.”

