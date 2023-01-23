Saipem secured the second contract from Equinor. Credit: Gala Amarando from Pixabay.

Italian oilfield services company Saipem has received two offshore contracts, worth approximately $900m in total, in Brazil and Norway.

The first contract has been awarded by TotalEnergies for the LAPA Southwest (LAPA SW) development project in the Santos basin, Brazil. The deepwater oil field is located 270km off the coast of São Paulo.

The contract will be executed by Saipem, in partnership with Aker Solutions do Brasil.

Under this contract, the partners will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines (SURF), and a subsea production system (SPS).

To execute the project, Saipem plans to use its Guarujá Centro de Tecnologia e Construção Offshore (CTCO) yard for logistics activities, Quad Joints Fabrication, and other manufacturing works.

Recently, TotalEnergies, together with its partners Shell and Repsol Sinopec, made the final investment decision on the $1bn Lapa SW project.

The project involves the drilling of three wells, which will be connected to the existing Lapa floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, located 12km away at the North-East part of the producing Lapa field.

The second contract has been awarded by Norwegian firm Equinor for the Irpa pipeline project in the deep waters of the Norwegian Sea.

The project involves the laying of 80km of swagged pipe-in-pipe pipeline to link the Irpa gas field’s subsea production template to the existing Aasta Hansteen platform.

Saipem plans to use its flagship pipelaying vessel Castorone to undertake offshore operations, which are scheduled for 2025.