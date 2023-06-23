Ruukki is set to deliver its fossil-free steel products in the third quarter of this year. Credit: Ruukki/Cision.

SSAB Group’s Finland-based division Ruukki Construction is embarking on an initiative to pilot fossil-free steel in its building products, in collaboration with a select group of customers.

This project will allow the company to deliver the world’s first roof and wall structures made from fossil-free steel to strategic clients in Sweden and Finland.

To ensure environmental sustainability, Ruukki will manufacture these products, including sandwich panels, facade claddings, and roofing materials, at its facilities in Finland and Estonia, as well as at Plannja’s plant in the municipality of Järnforsen, Sweden.

The company aims to minimise emissions during the manufacturing process by leveraging green energy and adopting eco-conscious material and logistical practices.

Ruukki has already been reducing its operational emissions across its activities, targeting a 25% reduction by 2026.

Its long-term investment programme is designed to curtail the environmental impact of its operations and product portfolio, positioning it at the forefront of eco-friendly building solutions across the Nordic community.

Ruukki president Sami Eronen said: “As part of SSAB, we are extremely proud to be the first company in the world to deliver fossil-free steel building products to customers. The use of fossil-free raw materials will radically reduce the life cycle impact of our products; however, it is only a part of what we are doing to reduce our environmental impact.

“We are constantly striving to develop our processes and offering, as well as collaborate with like-minded partners with the aim of delivering carbon-neutral construction products to our customers in the future.”

Ruukki will start delivering these steel building products in the third quarter of this year.