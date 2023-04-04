(From left to right): Plannja Landsbro business director Torbjörn Henrysson, Ruukki Construction SVP and head of roofing Jouni Metsämäki, Designtak CEO Eddie Wingren, and Designtak CFO Daniel Hallgren. Credit: Ruukki Construction via Cision.

Steel company SSAB subsidiary Ruukki Construction has agreed to purchase a majority holding of door canopy manufacturer Designtak in Sweden.

The acquired entity will be integrated into Ruukki Construction’s unit Plannja Landsbro but will continue to operate under its own brand with the existing management and staff.

Established in 2009 and located in Vetlanda, Sweden, Designtak designs and manufactures prefabricated door canopies.

It employs about 20 people and posted sales of Skr42m ($4.05m) last year.

Plannja Landsbro supplies steel-based building products for roofs and walls for single-family houses and new housing developments.

It offers complete custom-designed roofing solutions such as roof profiles, rainwater systems, roof safety products, flashings, and ventilation systems.

Plannja has manufacturing facilities in Järnforsen and Landsbro, Sweden.

This deal is expected to boost Ruukki Construction’s growth and customer service capabilities in Scandinavia and offer complete roofing solutions to customers in the home market of the Nordic region.

Plannja Landsbro business director Torbjörn Henrysson said: “We are pleased to welcome our new colleagues at Designtak to the Plannja and Ruukki family. This acquisition will help us to serve our customers even better by expanding our offering.

“Designtak’s professional staff, high-quality products and deep product expertise are a perfect fit. Together, we will be stronger and ready to take the next step in strengthening our offering to customers.”

Designtak CEO Eddie Wingren said: “This change benefits our employees and our customers alike. Together with our Plannja colleagues, we will be better equipped to grow and serve our mutual customers with comprehensive solutions that complement each other.”