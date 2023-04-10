This project features an expansion of the pedestrian mall, walkways that connect the Amphitheater and rear parking lot, and landscaping and stormwater management. Credit: © 2023 County of Delaware, PA.

Construction has commenced on the development of destination playground at Rose Tree Park in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, US.

Delaware County Council along with the County’s Department of Parks and Recreation and the County’s Department of Public Works hosted a ground-breaking ceremony.

The milestone follows the collection of feedbacks from the residents on the draft designs and concepts of this project by the Delaware County Planning Department.

It was conducted through an Open House hosting in October 2021.

Changes were made on the Rose Tree Park playground design based on the suggestions received from the residents.

The new design included increased accessibility and inclusivity.

The playground features a large climbing tower for children between the age of five and 12 years, including a swing zone, a spinning zone, and space for children between the age of two and five years.

Further, the project features an expansion of the pedestrian mall, walkways that connect the Amphitheater and rear parking lot, and landscaping and stormwater management.

Delaware County Council aims to preserve local parks and expand open space for residents to enjoy.

The project received a funding of $200,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. It will support the design and construction of the new playground.

Playground design company Kompan has provided equipment for this project and Foresite Concepts will carry out the general site construction.

Delaware County Council vice chair Elaine Paul Schaefer said: “Council’s appreciation of open space is evident in the dramatic expansion and improvement of the County’s parks and greenways,

“The County’s 2023 capital improvement program includes $9m for parks, trails and open space projects- including this one. And we have also invested over $17m in helping our municipalities invest in their own green spaces through our Delco Greenways grant programme.”