The Ranch at Uptown Celina will offer more than 450 single-family homes. Credit: Rockhill Capital & Investments/Toll Brothers/ Taylor Morrison via Business Wire

US-based real estate developer Rockhill Capital & Investments has announced the construction of a 150-acre residential community in Dallas.

The project, called as The Ranch at Uptown Celina, is one of four communities being developed within the 675-acre Uptown Celina district.

It is located within the Golden Corridor between the Dallas North Tollway and Preston Road, and next to downtown Celina.

The Ranch at Uptown Celina will feature more than 450 homes from builders Taylor Morrison and Toll Brothers.

Once complete, and the new homes are slated to open in late 2024.

Taylor Morrison division president for Dallas-Fort Worth Keith Hurand said: “The Ranch at Uptown Celina will be a welcome addition to the area, and we are thrilled to be part of this new community.

“Homebuyers want master-planned communities with quality amenities in their neighborhood as well as premier home designs. Taylor Morrison will be offering a variety of floor plans inspired by our homeowners to maximize how they enjoy their living space.”

Grading will begin early this year on The Ranch at Uptown Celina, where Taylor Morrison and Toll Brothers will deliver homes across four lot sizes: 40’x110’; 55’x120’; 60’x120’; and 70’x120’.

The community will include an amenity centre, pool, water feature, parks and green space. Furthermore, a golf-cart-friendly hike and bike trail is feature along the southern boundary of The Ranch at Uptown Celina.

Rockhill Capital & Investments principal Ryan Griffin said: “People are drawn to Celina for its sense of community – and the historic downtown square is a huge part of that. Uptown Celina will be an extension of downtown, offering ‘backyard’ access via its trails. We are excited to advance this project alongside talented builder partners, Taylor Morrison and Toll Brothers, starting with The Ranch at Uptown Celina.”

Rockhill is a turnkey developer in North Texas, with expertise in land development and construction management.

Toll Brothers division president Jay Saunders said: “We look forward to welcoming home buyers to experience the Toll Brothers lifestyle in this very special community. Our luxury homes are built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Our most popular design features are already included, and with the unrivaled personalisation options available through our Design Studio experience, we offer homes in the most desirable locations that meet the needs of today’s home buyers.”

After the completion, Uptown Celina will have around 2,500 residences. To appeal to a diverse group of customers with various lifestyles, neighbourhoods inside Uptown Celina will offer a variety of lot sizes and home designs, including single-family homes, paired homes, and multi-family homes.