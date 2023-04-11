The two new models feature a kitchen with a centre island. Credit: MDC Holdings/PRNewswire.

US-based home construction company MDC Holdings’ subsidiary Richmond American Homes has opened two new model homes in the Banning Lewis Ranch community in Colorado.

Located in Colorado Springs, the ranch-style Ruby and two-storey Hemingway are fully furnished model homes.

Spread across 1,870ft², the Ruby plan has been designed to feature two to three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an open dining room and a comfortable covered patio with centre-meet doors, a kitchen with a centre island and walk-in pantry, and a laundry room.

The two-storey 2,540ft² Hemingway features four to six bedrooms, two to four bathrooms, two car garages, a kitchen with a central island and an optional covered patio.

The two models are part of the 14 floorplans, including several from the company’s Seasons Collection at the Banning Lewis Ranch community.

The community features multiple design options, two to seven bedrooms covering areas between 1,620ft² and 3,000ft², a community pool, a fitness centre, and picnic spaces.

Banning Lewis Ranch also offers multiple customisation options for homes, as well as easy access to schools, a shopping centre, and parks.