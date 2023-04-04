The design inspiration for this expansion was drawn from the ancient Islamic heritage. Credit: Saudi Press Agency.

The Grand Mosque of Saudi Arabia has undergone a major renovation project as part of the government’s attempts to provide the pilgrims with improved experience and comfort.

In the third phase of expansion, the engineering aspects reflect the Kingdom’s concern for the Grand Mosque, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

The design inspiration and architectural engineering details for the expansion were inspired by the ancient Islamic heritage.

Along with this, the project has also combined and utilised modern designs and technical capabilities to ensure the purpose is accomplished both aesthetically and practically.

The scope of the third Saudi expansion project included the erection of 22 domes, out of which 12 were portable glass domes, six fixed domes, and four fixed domes placed on the central halls of the second floor.

Located at the top of the honorary corridor of the third Saudi expansion building, the flexible dome has an internal height of 25m, an external diameter of 36m, and a weight of 800t.

The internal and external fronts feature marble and glass for the openings, with coloured mosaics on the external surfaces and wood inlaid with valuable stones on the internal ceilings.

During the appropriate temperature, the glass domes open through a central control unit to offer natural ventilation.

Furthermore, the 12 movable glass domes located above the back and middle courtyards weigh approximately 300t and have a dimension of 28.5m x 17m with an external height of 8.75m.

Located on the second floor, the fixed glass domes will feature a total of six units. In addition, the four fixed domes are on top of the current middle halls on the second floor. These have an external diameter of 16.6m, an internal height of 9.6m, an external height of 13.6m, and each 25t.