The new care home has been redesigned so that people who use wheelchairs can access them, amongst many other benefits. Credit: Scott Webb on Unsplash.

RED Construction London has been selected to execute phase one of The Sheppard Trust’s redevelopment of the Royal Cambridge Home (RCH) in Surrey, UK.

The first phase of the project, which is valued at £8m, includes the demolition of around two-thirds of the existing buildings, including the No 84 and the Coach house, and then subsequently building a new 32-bed replacement care home on the existing site.

The new care home addition for the RCH has been designed to be barrier-free and completely accessible to people who use wheelchairs.

It will also have specialist features to fulfil the requirements of older residents such as en-suite bedrooms.

The new care facility has been designed by specialised architects PRP, which ensured the building’s colour and style were reflective of the villas on the site.

The 32-bedroom building will be built next to a new extra-care housing unit, which will be constructed and operated by the Sheppard Trust. It will provide 60 extra-care for-rent apartments.

Construction on the Sheppard Trust extra-care facility will be taken up after building the RCH care home.

RCH chair of trustees Robert Dowler said: “It is the aim of the RYC to provide care for our residents of the highest standard, achievable with bespoke facilities that allow our well-trained and motivated staff to shine.

“This development will enable us to continue to offer the best care within an elevated custom-built home, suitable for 21st-century care requirements. RED Construction London’s track record, and its understanding of our needs, make the team the perfect partner for phase one of this development. We are very pleased to have them onboard.”