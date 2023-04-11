The Aberdour Harbour footbridge suffered irreparable structural damage in August 2020. Credit: Copyright © Fife Council.

FIFE Council has appointed civil engineering and groundworks contractor Realm Construction to lead the footbridge construction project at Aberdour Harbour in Scotland.

Realm had submitted a winning tender under the £325,000 budget. The company will begin work on the replacement bridge project in the coming few weeks.

In August 2020, the bridge suffered irreparable structural damage due to storms, landslips and flooding.

The footbridge is situated adjacent to the harbour and is part of the Fife Coastal Path.

According to the local authority, the contractor appointment follows after overcoming several challenges to replace the bridge.

Fife Council convener David Barratt said: “There have been a number of challenges associated with the project and lessons have been learned. Unfortunately, the initial tender received exceeded the available budget, which further contributed to long delays. Our teams have worked hard to bring the project back within budget.

“We would really like to thank residents and users of the path for their continued patience and look forward to enjoying the replacement footbridge once again on the coastline of Aberdour.”

Construction on the new timber bridge will be carried out in two phases. The first phase will include enabling works to prepare the site. The second phase will cover installation works and begin in early July.

According to Fife Council, the bridge is expected to reopen later this year.