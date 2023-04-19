As of 31 March 2023, the firm had 35 market centres and 1,349 real estate agents across eight regions in Asia. Credit: Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay.

US-based Keller Williams (KW), which is claimed to be the world’s largest real estate franchise by count, has announced its expansion in Asia with its foray into India.

KW’s international division Keller Williams Worldwide (KWW) president William E Soteroff said: “Our global presence continues to expand with an impressive year-over-year increase of over 17% in our international agent count.”

As of 31 March, KWW had more than 320 market centres across over 55 regions outside of the US and Canada.

KWW had a total of 18,461 agents operating outside the US and Canada, an increase of 17.6% since the end of Q1 2022.

Soteroff added: “Building upon this remarkable growth, we’re excited to announce the opening of a new region in Asia, located in the vibrant and rapidly developing market of India.”

The India business is led by regional director Sahil Kapoor.

The India team is currently in talks to partner with various developers in the Delhi-NCR market area.

Kapoor said: “We are excited to offer the KW value proposition to our agents and clients.

“We want to raise the bar of real estate services in India and that will differentiate us from the rest.”

He added: “India’s extraordinary growth and strong economic outlook make it an ideal fit for the most innovative real estate model in the business.

“Our long-term goal is for KW to be the largest and most trusted name in the real estate industry in India.”

KWW is also exploring expansion opportunities across Africa, Central and South America, Central and Eastern Europe, as well as throughout Asia.