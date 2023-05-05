The project involves building a new purpose-built FBO aircraft terminal. Credit: Pascal Meier on Unsplash.

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) of Saudi Arabia has selected global engineering and operations company Egis for projects associated with AlUla Airport’s Private Aircraft Terminal.

The Private Aircraft Terminal is also known as a fixed based operator (FBO).

This new project is an extension of the partnership work of RCU and Egis, which commenced last November with the opening of a new airport hangar for private aircraft.

The 3,000m² hangar is built to renewable energy standards, outfitted with ground flight and engineering teams, and is capable of offering long-term parking services.

The project scope is divided into two sections; expanding the current hangar to accommodate the necessary storage, maintenance and operations area, and building a new purpose-built FBO terminal facility.

Egis will be responsible for the many aspects of the project including detailed design, airport operation support services and development.

The ongoing expansion work at AlUla International Airport aligns with RCU’s strategic goal of increasing its yearly visitor numbers to more than two million by 2035.

RCU CEO Amr Almadani said: “The expansion of infrastructure at AlUla’s International Airport is ongoing and in keeping with the pace of development that has transformed AlUla into a unique destination for visitors from around the world.

“The first and last thing private plane passengers experience during their visit to AlUla is the FBO Terminal that will be built to the highest standards as part of our ongoing collaborations with Egis.”