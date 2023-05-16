The new courts will be equipped with the latest technologies. Credit: Arek Socha via Pixabay.

Qatar has plans to construct eight new courts, including a Court of Cassation in the areas of Wadi Al Binat and Wadi Al Sail, reported the Peninsula Qatar.

Building Projects Department Public Works Authority (Ashghal) director Jarallah al-Marri said that the courts complex will be built on an area of 100,000m², and the built-up area of the Court of Cassation will be 50,000m².

Speaking during a Qatar TV interview, Al Marri said that the main aim of these projects is to bolster the facilities available for court operations and make sure that it is equipped with the latest technologies.

He said: “The purpose of the projects is also to bring related courts to one place to save the time of visitors and provide easy access to them.”

Ashghal teamed up with the Supreme Judicial Council to commence a first-of-its-kind architectural design competition to secure innovative ideas that cater to the requirements of all court buildings.

The courts complex will have seven courts including criminal, civil, investment, and traffic courts.

Marri added: “The projects of courts will comprise seven courts in one location, along with a separate Court of Cassation.”

The court complex will be located in Wadi Al Binat while the Court of Cassation will be situated in Wadi Al Sail.

Marri said that workshops were undertaken with the authorities concerned from all courts to evaluate and understand their technological requirements.