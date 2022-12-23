Puurakentajat will supply and install wood frame for the Katajanokka Laituri project. Credit: Sarah Worth on Unsplash.

Finnish company Puurakentajat Group has been appointed as contractor for the Katajanokka Laituri construction project in Helsinki.

Pension insurance provider Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company is the developer of the project, with Haahtela appointed as the main contractor responsible for managing it.

The new commercial building’s aim is to become carbon neutral and a masterpiece of the Finnish wood construction.

Puurakentajat’s scope of work under the contract involves supply and installation of wood frame for the new four-storey building.

The Katajanokka Laituri project will include 160 hotel rooms, 7,500m2 of office and commercial space, technical facilities, recreational area along with a roof terrace, and parking in the basement.

Its above-ground frame will be mainly made of wood and some complementary parts will be made of steel.

Puurakentajat Group stated that the commercial building will target to achieve the LEED Platinum environmental certificate.

Upon completion in 2024, Katajanokka Laituri will serve as a hotel of the S Group, as headquarters for Stora Enso, and as a public meeting place in Katajanokka.

On-site construction work on the project commenced last year with the demolition of the old warehouse building as well as the groundwork.

Installation of the wood frame for the new building is scheduled to commence early next year.

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company property development director Sari Raunio said: “The ambitious goal of the Katajanokka Laituri project is to build a carbon-neutral commercial space, which uses energy solely from renewable sources.

“A LEED Platinum environmental certificate, which takes a wide range of sustainability aspects into consideration, will be applied for the building.”