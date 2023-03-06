Gateway Logistics Park at El Paso in Texas. Credit: Provident Realty Advisors / PRNewswire.

US-based real estate and investment firm Provident Realty Advisors has broken ground on the Phase I construction at the Gateway Logistics Park in El Paso, Texas, US.

The Gateway Logistics Park is located near the intersection of Windermere Avenue and Loop 375.

Construction of the 308,270ft² distribution facility is being carried out under the supervision of Houston-based general contractor Harvey Builders.

The facility will feature 32ft clear heights, 93 trailer parking spots, and a 190ft truck court.

Provident Realty Advisors founder and CEO Leon Backes said: “We are thrilled to be working with Harvey Builders on this project, and we are looking forward to a prolonged partnership.”

The last three years have seen Provident expand its industrial portfolio across the southern and central part of the US.

It presently owns nineteen industrial sites across the country that represents a development pipeline of almost 10,250,000ft².

Provident Realty Advisors Industrial Development and Acquisitions managing director Case Van Lare said: “With a portfolio that includes projects such as the Daikin Texas Technology Park, TechnipFMC Campus, Igloo Products, Haliburton, and McKesson, we are excited to work with such an experienced general contractor.”

Case Van Lare and acquisitions associate Chris Martin are leading the project for Provident Realty Advisors, while Chad McCleskey with CBRE will serve as the leasing representative of this project.

Since its establishment in 1991, Provident has developed or invested over $5bn in real estate projects across the US.