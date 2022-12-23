A new era for Villa Park. Credit: Aston Villa Football Club.

Aston Villa Football Club in the UK has received planning approval from the Birmingham City Council for phase one of its redevelopment and expansion of Villa Park.

The project is expected to increase the capacity of the Villa Park stadium to more than 50,000, enabling the stadium to host major international tournaments in the future.

This latest move comes just a month after Villa Park was shortlisted to host the UEFA EURO 2028 Championship, by the UK and Ireland bid.

The first phase of the Villa Park project will include development of a new North Stand along with improvements to the existing Trinity Stand.

It will also include development of a new 6,500m2 multi-purpose commercial destination, dubbed Villa Live, which will replace the existing shop, academy building and security lodge.

The Witton Lane entrance will also be redeveloped to create more than 7,000m2 of new public realm public space around the North Stand to improve safety, biodiversity, accessibility, as well as the overall experience for visitors, fans, and the local community

Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow said: “This is great news firstly for our fans – many of whom are on a waiting list for season tickets; secondly for the Club itself – as our long-term competitive strategy depends on continued growth; and finally for our city and region – with the prospect of a redeveloped Villa Park driving economic regeneration in our local community and bringing back international football to Birmingham.”

Aston Villa Football Club is already working alongside the West Midlands Combined Authority and West Midlands Rail Executive to upgrade the transport system around the B6 area.