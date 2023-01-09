Westbank Leeds, which will feature 500,000ft² of office space, will be developed by Southside Leeds Limited. Credit: StartupStockPhotos / Pixabay.

Leeds City Council in the UK has received a planning application for a £300m mixed-use scheme featuring office space and a hotel in the South Bank area to be developed by Southside Leeds Limited, a joint venture (JV) of Shelborn Asset Management and Stamford Property Holdings.

The designs for the project, Westbank Leeds, were submitted by DLA Architecture on behalf of the joint venture partnership, and working with Zerum Planning Consultants, reported insidermedia.com.

The project is planned to be built adjacent to Bridgewater Place on Water Lane.

Westbank Leeds will feature 500,000ft² of office space spread across four buildings and a luxury hotel with a sky bar and leisure space on the ground floor.

Stamford Property Holdings managing director Uri Goldberg was quoted by thebusinessdesk.com as saying: “With its proximity to Leeds Central Station and the extent of residential development in the immediate vicinity, our site will provide an office-led environment, based on the highest standards of sustainability and wellness, helping to reinforce Leeds’s pre-eminence in the north of England.”

DLA Architecture director Jonathan Knowles said: “This new development will bring a high-quality redevelopment to this part of Leeds, supporting the newly created southern entry to the railway’s station and the emerging residential-led developments adjacent. The space will underpin the Holbeck regeneration project and create a rounded and well-balanced community.

“The proposed massing and scale of the buildings sit very well with Bridgwater Place, and we have given careful consideration to the positioning of the leisure offers within the public spaces to ensure strong connectivity with the surrounding amenity.”

Recently, DLA submitted plans to redevelop the earlier Yorkshire Post site in Leeds and designed a £270m development on the previous International Swimming Pool location at Lisbon Street.