Planera is hoping that its software can replace out-of-date legacy systems which cost contractors millions in pre-construction delays. Credit: Tom via Pixabay.

US-based visual scheduling and planning solution provider for construction companies Planero has raised $5.4m in seed funding along with announcing its public launch.

It has raised funds from Sorenson Ventures, Firebolt Ventures, and several construction executives.

The funds will be used in transforming project planning and improving scheduling tools in the construction industry.

Set up in November 2021, Planera’s solution offers an accessible alternative to the legacy systems and overly complex scheduling tools.

Its project-scheduling software removes the confusion in the construction planning and estimation process.

The software brings together the capabilities of legacy solutions, such as float management, critical path, resource usage graphs, and project filtering, with an easy-to-use online ‘whiteboard’ interface that boosts collaboration and provides easy access across the entire project team.

Planera co-founder Saif Lodhi said: “Poor-quality schedules, especially during the pre-construction phase, can cost builders contractors millions of dollars. Too often, construction companies fail to develop detailed project schedules because legacy scheduling tools take too much time and effort.”

The company’s founder and CEO Nitin Bhandari said: “The people with the most construction experience and expertise often don’t know how to use complicated, legacy scheduling software. This results in project delays, estimation errors, and client frustration.

“Planera is so simple that anyone with job knowledge can create a resource-loaded schedule in hours instead of weeks. With multiuser collaboration similar to Google Docs, we give scheduling superpowers to everyone in the construction industry. We combine the power of industry-leading scheduling tools with the simplicity of traditional whiteboards and spreadsheets.”

In addition to simplifying the scheduling process for both infrastructure and commercial projects in construction, Planera’s multifaceted tool helps businesses to plan, create timelines, and collaborate with all-important project stakeholders.