The construction is expected to create a local economic impact of $90m. Credit: WSFS Bank Sportsplex.

Soccer club Philadelphia Union has broken ground on its new sports and recreation facility, WSFS Bank Sportsplex in Chester, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Covering more than 32 acres, this sports complex lies between Subaru Park and the union power plant office building in Chester.

The complex will comprise a 100,000ft² indoor facility for community use, as well as a 70,000ft² support building, which will feature the Philadelphia Union II and the Philadelphia Union Academy.

The indoor facilities will have an 8,000ft² performance centre, two multi-sport courts, 5,000ft² flex spaces for specialised athletic training, and a café for athletes and visitors.

Complementing the indoor facility are seven outdoor multi-sport fields, one championship grass field with spectator seating, two extra full-size grass fields, three full-size turf fields and one youth-size grass field.

Construction of the complex is expected to create an economic impact of $90m during the initial decade and will bring 500,000 visitors to the Chester Waterfront each year.

First announced late last year, the start of construction on the WSFS Bank Sportsplex is an important step in developing and restoring the Chester Waterfront, which will create additional jobs.

Philadelphia Union president Tim McDermott said: “We are excited to take this important step toward bringing WSFS Bank Sportsplex, a state-of-the-art destination for our local community, youth sports, and our teams, to life.

“This project furthers our commitment to revitalising the Chester waterfront and creating positive change. We look forward to soon seeing both Union players and community members playing on these fields and utilising the new training grounds where we will grow the game together.”

The YSC Academy and the Philadelphia Union Academy will relocate to the Chester campus. The outdoor fields are scheduled to open in August, with the indoor facilities opening in May 2024.

WSFS chairman president and CEO Rodger Levenson said: “We are proud of the impact the WSFS Bank Sportsplex will have on Chester and the broader community.

“Our partnership with the Philadelphia Union is a great example of the positive change that two like-minded organisations with similar values can have by working together for the benefit of the communities we serve.”