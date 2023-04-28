Pharmavite expects production to start by the end of next year. Credit: Michele Blackwell on Unsplash.

US health and wellness company Pharmavite has begun construction on a new facility in New Albany, Ohio, to increase production capacity and meet demand.

The new 225,000ft² manufacturing facility will help the company to boost its national vitamin and supplement brands portfolio.

The company’s brands include Nature Made, MegaFood, EQUELLE, Nature Made Wellblends, Nurish by Nature Made, and Uqora.

Pharmavite has invested more than $200m into the initial stages of construction, covering the plant, machinery and tools.

This facility will be Pharmavite’s fourth manufacturing site and will help in generating 225 new jobs in the Columbus region.

It also represents its second investment outside of the company’s home state of Southern California.

Pharmavite CEO Jeff Boutelle said: “The new facility that we’re breaking ground on today will enable Pharmavite to continue its growth and better serve consumers, who are more invested in their health and wellness than ever before.

“Gummies continue to be one of the fastest growing vitamin and supplement forms within the industry, and this facility will produce gummies and be the site of Pharmavite’s Gummy Innovation Centre of Excellence.”

The company has recently expanded its manufacturing facility in Opelika, Alabama, to accommodate demand for its products. The plant opened in 2013 and has reached full capacity.

Production is expected to start by the end of next year.