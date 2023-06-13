The revised design would add an extra three entrances to the resort. Credit: Peel L&P Holdings UK.

Peel L&P and Therme Group are set to submit a new revised design of the ‘Therme Manchester’ resort to Trafford Council within a few weeks.

The well-being resort is claimed to be the first of its kind in the UK and is being built with an investment of £250m.

A public consultation has been launched on the new design of the resort in TraffordCity, Manchester.

To offer better access for visitors, a series of design improvements have been implemented for the resort, including adding three extra entrances.

Therme’s senior vice-president Stelian Iacob said: “The scale of the project and its architectural character will be interwoven through the landscape into the urban fabric.”

If the design is approved, construction on the project is expected to commence later this year and should be completed within two years.

The project’s concept has been transformed from a single building with zones and an undulating roof line into a pavilion-style concept with separate, connected structures in a natural landscape.

The resort will include new on-site parking arrangements, an urban well-being garden, and a roof featuring an outdoor customer terrace.

Additionally, a new connection will be created to the Bridgewater Canal to improve the link from the resort to Manchester’s city centre.

Peel L&P Development executive director James Whittaker said: “We recently completed the demolition works on our former EventCity site in readiness for the expansive 28-acre Therme Manchester resort and we have seen the excitement and anticipation continue to build in our local community and nationally for our next Therme Manchester milestone at TraffordCity.”