The new phase of the wastewater treatment plant is expected to be operational by 2025. Credit: © Peab/Cision.

Nordic community builder Peab has been awarded a contract for Trollhättan’s wastewater treatment plant extension project in Sweden.

The Skr355m ($34.31m) turnkey contract will see Peab work with customer Trollhättan Energi. The order has been registered by Peab in the second quarter of this year.

The project is being managed by Trollhättan Energi to expand the capabilities of the current wastewater treatment facility. This will meet future demands for water released into the Göta River.

It is part of Trollhättan Energi’s project Bio3, which includes biological, mechanical, and chemical treatment.

Trollhättan Energi head of water Synnöve Holm said: “This project is absolutely vital and is a prioritised investment to provide future wastewater treatment needs as Trollhättan grows.

“The extension of the wastewater treatment plant and our processes is one of the strategically crucial investment areas in the so-called Water Package that also entails securing safe drinking water and updating the wastewater and water grids.”

Work under the contract involves moulding new basins in the blasted vaults and installation of process equipment for wastewater cleaning.

Peab had blasted additional vaults 40m underground as part of the project’s previous phases.

The company will begin the next phase in the spring of this year by casting basins into the destroyed vaults and installing the devices that will treat the wastewater, among other things, from phosphorus and nitrogen.

Peab region manager Berth Larsson said: “We look forward to continuing to work on the extension of Trollhättan’s wastewater treatment plant together with Trollhättan Energi. This is a technically challenging project with underground chambers and basins deep below the ground, which requires a great deal of consideration and technical expertise. Working together with engaged partners to create conditions for Trollhättan to grow feels important and instils pride.”

The new phase of the wastewater treatment plant is expected to be operational by 2025.