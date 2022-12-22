The 9,500m2 building will be five stories high. Credit: Peab/Cision.

Nordic community builder Peab has been contracted by Akademiska Hus to construct offices and examination halls at Umeå University, Sweden.

As part of the SEK280m ($26.9m) contract, Peab will build a 9,500m2 building, which will be five stories high.

The building’s facade will be made of Stofix, a mechanism where bricks are hung up on mounting panels.

The project will be developed and certified as per Miljöbyggnad Gold and its materials will be selected based on environmental and sustainable qualities.

Most part of the building will be developed using ECO-Betong (ECO-Concrete), which is claimed to reduce concrete’s carbon emissions by up to 50% compared with traditional concrete.

Akademiska Hus project manager Ali Ranji said: “Building sustainably and for the long term is always fundamental to Akademiska Hus and we put high environmental demands on how all our projects are developed.

“We’re happy to have Peab as a partner in creating a new building for Umeå University that will become the heart of the campus area.”

Peab commenced construction of the building this month, with plans to turn over in the first quarter 2025.

It is expected to complete by September 2025.

The project is a traditional contract and Peab will register the order value in the fourth quarter 2022.

Peab region manager Susanne Hallberg said: “We’re very pleased to be entrusted with extending the university grounds with a building that will meet the University’s needs of today. We really look forward to realizing this project together with Akademiska Hus.”

