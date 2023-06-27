The facility will be the third DC in the entirety of Angola. Credit: Paratus.

Pan-African telecommunications operator Paratus Group has announced its plans to build a new data centre (DC) in Luanda, Angola.

It will be Angola’s first Tier-IV by design and the third DC in the country. It will also be Paratus’s fifth world-class accredited and carrier-neutral DC in the Southern Africa region.

Paratus’ chief technology officer Rolf Mendelsohn said: “The new DC will be constructed on a 30,000m² plot, will have the capacity to house over 2,000 cabinets, and will have a total IT power capacity of more than 10MW.

“It is a natural evolution after having built other world-class DC facilities in Namibia and Zambia recently.

“It will be the biggest DC in Angola and not only complements our existing DC offering but will cement our network in Angola as a major hub in the region.”

In Southern Africa, Paratus operates four Tier-III by-design, carrier-neutral, certified, and purpose-built DCs.

The company’s DCs, which are International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001, ISO 27001, and PCI-DSS certified, offer 99.98% uptime assurance and resilience.

Mendelsohn added: “Colocation of critical infrastructure in DCs is becoming indispensable to businesses wanting a digital economy advantage.

“We will support this by providing the necessary infrastructure and services to give businesses what they need to actively compete in the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).”